|
|
|
BECKETT
Mervyn
Carole, Kay, Geoff and families would like to thank everyone who sent kind words and condolence cards. Thanks to the scouts and many friends and colleagues who stood en-route to show their respects, and the kind deeds of so many. Thanks to Thornally Funeral Services for their kindness and supportand to Cannon Adrian for the lovely service. Finally, thanks to everyone who donated to Tapping House in memory of Merv and to Tapping House whose staff were a wonderful support at this sad time.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 21, 2020