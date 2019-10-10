|
|
BRUCE
Mervyn Charles
Peacefully after a long illness Mervyn formerly of Wretton, passed away at Wyndham House, Care home North Wootton on Wednesday 2nd October 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband to Thelma (Re-United) and a much loved dad of Trevor (Deceased) Kevin and Russell. Mervyn will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service at Wretton Church on Wednesday 23rd October 2019 at 11.30am followed by a committal at Mintlyn Crematorium, King Lynn. Flowers or donations if desired to Wretton Church can be made at the Service or sent to RH Bond Funeral Directors, Sycamore House, Oxborough Road, Stoke Ferry, Norfolk PE33 9TA.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 10, 2019