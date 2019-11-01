Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:45
Mintlyn Crematorium
BOCKING Michael 'Mick'
BOCKING Michael 'Mick'

On the 28th October, 2019, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 59 years, of Clenchwarton. Dearly beloved husband of Patti. Loving dad to Danica. Loving son to Gerald (deceased) and Mary. Much loved brother to Trevor, Miggy and Jenny. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday, 13th November, 2019 at 10.45am. No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, for Macmillan Cancer Support, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 1, 2019
