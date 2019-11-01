|
|
BOCKING Michael 'Mick'
On the 28th October, 2019, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 59 years, of Clenchwarton. Dearly beloved husband of Patti. Loving dad to Danica. Loving son to Gerald (deceased) and Mary. Much loved brother to Trevor, Miggy and Jenny. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday, 13th November, 2019 at 10.45am. No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, for Macmillan Cancer Support, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 1, 2019