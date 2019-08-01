Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Michael Cliffe Notice
CLIFFE

Dr Michael John J.P.

On the 29 July, 2019, peacefully at The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, aged 74 years, of South Wootton. Dearly loved husband of Sylvia. Loving dad to Chris and a loving grandad to Jessica and Daniel. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 13 August, 2019 at 2.30 pm. Bright colours to be worn please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 1, 2019
