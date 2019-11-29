|
DIBLEY
Michael of Snettisham, passed away peacefully at home on 21st November 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved widower of Mavis, beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, Snettisham on Friday 6th December at 12.45pm followed by committal at Mintlyn Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Snettisham Scouts may be made at the service or sent to John Lincoln Funeral Directors, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton, PE36 6AG.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 29, 2019