GIFFEN Michael 'Mick'
On the 22nd October, 2019, suddenly at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 69 years, of North Wootton (former butcher of Gaywood). Dearly loved husband of Lynne, loving dad of Sarah and much loved grandad to Thomas and Megan. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 11th November, 2019 at 1.45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Magpas Helimedix, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 1, 2019