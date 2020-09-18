Home

Michael HARGRAVE

Michael HARGRAVE Notice
HARGRAVE

Michael John

Aged 80 years, peacefully at his home on Wednesday 9th September 2020, with his family around him. Beloved husband of Sue, much loved and devoted father of Roger, Philip and Robert, father-in-law to Bea and Jane and a dearly loved grandad to Harry and Daniel whom he adored. A private funeral will take place. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be made for ACT (Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust) c/o Weyman Funeral Service, 26 Abbey Walk, Cambridge, CB1 2QJ.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 18, 2020
