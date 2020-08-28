Home

MOORE

Michael (Mick)

Peacefully passed away on 23rd August 2020 at Tapping House with his children Christopher and Hannah by his side. A beloved husband to his late wife Chris, Much loved dad to Christopher and Hannah, father in law to Julie and Jason, much loved grandad to Natalie, Ross, Sam, Jess and Issy and great grandad to Harper. Private family funeral to take place at Mintlyn Crematorium. Family flowers only but donations if desired for Papworth Hospital Transplant Continuing Care Unit. For further information contact RH Fayers and Son Tel: 01553 691641.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 28, 2020
