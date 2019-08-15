|
|
MORRIS
Michael
'Mick'
On the 9th August, 2019, peacefully at Addenbrooke's Hospital, aged 82 years, of Clenchwarton. Dearly loved husband of Rhona. Loving dad to Katherine (deceased) and David. A dear father-in-law and much loved grandad and great-grandad. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 22nd August, 2019 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 15, 2019