Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
13:00
Mintlyn Crematorium
Michael MORRIS

Michael MORRIS Notice
MORRIS

Michael

'Mick'

On the 9th August, 2019, peacefully at Addenbrooke's Hospital, aged 82 years, of Clenchwarton. Dearly loved husband of Rhona. Loving dad to Katherine (deceased) and David. A dear father-in-law and much loved grandad and great-grandad. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 22nd August, 2019 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 15, 2019
