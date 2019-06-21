Home

Michael RANDALL

Michael RANDALL Notice
RANDALL
Michael Alec
On the 11th June, 2019, peacefully at The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, aged 42 years, of King's Lynn. Dearly loved husband of Hattie. Loving daddy to Molly and Daisy. A dear son to Sue and Syd and a dear brother to Joy. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, South Wootton on Friday, 28th June, 2019 at 11.30am followed by Interment at South Wootton Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Macmillan Cancer Support (Norfolk) and Shouldham Ward Equipment Fund QEH, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on June 21, 2019
