Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:45
Mintlyn Crematorium
Michael RASBERRY

Michael RASBERRY Notice
RASBERRY

Michael (Mick)

Passed away peacefully,

on the 11th November, 2019,

at the Norfolk Hospice,

(Tapping House),

aged 82 years, of Terrington St Clement. A dearly loved husband of Jane,

a much loved father of

Lynda and David

and a dear father-in-law

to Stephen.

He will be greatly missed

by all his family and friends.

Funeral Service at

Mintlyn Crematorium on

Friday, 22nd November,

2019 at 10:45am.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, for

The Norfolk Hospice

(Tapping House),

may be made online via

www.tfs.co.uk/obituary.

Thornalley Funeral Services,

Austin Street, King's Lynn,

PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 15, 2019
