|
|
RASBERRY
Michael (Mick)
Passed away peacefully,
on the 11th November, 2019,
at the Norfolk Hospice,
(Tapping House),
aged 82 years, of Terrington St Clement. A dearly loved husband of Jane,
a much loved father of
Lynda and David
and a dear father-in-law
to Stephen.
He will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service at
Mintlyn Crematorium on
Friday, 22nd November,
2019 at 10:45am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for
The Norfolk Hospice
(Tapping House),
may be made online via
www.tfs.co.uk/obituary.
Thornalley Funeral Services,
Austin Street, King's Lynn,
PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 15, 2019