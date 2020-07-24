|
STANLEY
Michael (Mike)
aged 70 years, suddenly passed away on 3rd July 2020. Work moved him from King's Lynn to Buxton, Derbyshire and after retirement settled in Norwich, Norfolk. Private family service on 31st July 2020. Further details can be accessed on: michaelstanley.muchloved.com. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations can be made payable to The Nancy Oldfield Trust c/o Arthur Jary & Sons Ltd, The Street, Acle, Norwich NR13 3DY Tel: 01493752122
Published in Lynn News on July 24, 2020