|
|
TAGG
Michael James passed away peacefully at home on 6th October 2020. Husband of Elizabeth (deceased), father to Helen and Penelope and grandfather to Flora. He will be sadly missed and forever in our hearts. Due to the current restrictions it will be a private family service. Donations if desired in memory of Michael for WaterAid may be made online at michaeltagg.muchloved.com. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 71 Westgate, Hunstanton PE36 5EP,
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 30, 2020