VENNI
Michael 'Mick' Of Sutton Bridge, passed away peacefully on 4th September 2019, aged 65 years. Much loved husband of Tina, proud dad of Anthony and Kelly-Sue, father-in-law of Chris and a much loved grandad to his five granddaughters. Funeral Service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet, on Tuesday 24th September at 2.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to QEHKL Charitable Fund, for Macmillan Centre QEH, at the service or c/o FE Walton & Son, 38 Market Place, Long Sutton PE12 9JF. Tel: 01406 363264
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 9, 2019