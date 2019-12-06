|
TOVELL Mick
Peacefully on the 1st December, 2019, aged 82 years, of Necton, formerly of King's Lynn. Beloved husband of the late Ann, loving dad to Jonathan and Sarah. A dear father-in-law and a much loved grandad. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 17th December, 2019 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for East Anglia's Children's Hospices, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Dec. 6, 2019