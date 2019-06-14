|
Suddenly but peacefully on 1st June 2019 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Molly aged 89 years. Wife of Ginger (George) (deceased). Loving mum of Sandra, mother-in-law to Allan and beloved nana of Hannah & Dave and Ben. Molly will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday June 18th at 10.00am. Family flowers only. Donations for West Raynham Ward QEH may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market, PE38 9DW.
Published in Lynn News on June 14, 2019