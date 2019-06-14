Home

POWERED BY

Services
A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Downham Market)
69 Bridge Street
Downham Market, Norfolk PE38 9DW
01366 384182
Resources
More Obituaries for Molly MOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Molly MOTT

Notice Condolences

Molly MOTT Notice
Suddenly but peacefully on 1st June 2019 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Molly aged 89 years. Wife of Ginger (George) (deceased). Loving mum of Sandra, mother-in-law to Allan and beloved nana of Hannah & Dave and Ben. Molly will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday June 18th at 10.00am. Family flowers only. Donations for West Raynham Ward QEH may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market, PE38 9DW.
Published in Lynn News on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Downham Market)
Download Now