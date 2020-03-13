|
Peacefully, on the 1st March, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 94 years, of Wiggenhall St Germans. A dearly loved wife of Geoffrey. Dear mum of Richard and mother-in-law of Lynn and a much loved nan and great-nan. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 16th March, 2020 at 3:15 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for East Anglian Air Ambulance, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 13, 2020