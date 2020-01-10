|
BOUGHEN Monica
Passed away on the 24th December 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Edward. A much loved mum of William, Margaret, Patricia, Trevor, Christopher and Paula. A dear mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and auntie. Funeral Service at St Faith's Church, Gaywood on Monday 13th January, 2020 at 10:30am, followed by PRIVATE interment at Gayton Road Cemetery. Flowers are welcome or donations, if desired, for Dementia U.K., may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 10, 2020