Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:30
St Faith's Church
Gaywood
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Monica BOUGHEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monica BOUGHEN

Notice Condolences

Monica BOUGHEN Notice
BOUGHEN Monica

Passed away on the 24th December 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Edward. A much loved mum of William, Margaret, Patricia, Trevor, Christopher and Paula. A dear mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and auntie. Funeral Service at St Faith's Church, Gaywood on Monday 13th January, 2020 at 10:30am, followed by PRIVATE interment at Gayton Road Cemetery. Flowers are welcome or donations, if desired, for Dementia U.K., may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -