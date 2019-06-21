Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Monica JACKSON

Monica JACKSON Notice
JACKSON
Monica (Moni)
On the 12 June, 2019, suddenly, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 73 years, of Clenchwarton. Dearly loved wife of George. Loving mum to Tracey. A dear mother-in-law to Chris and a much loved nanna to Madelaine, Katherine and Noah. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday, 3rd July, 2019 at 2:30 pm. Flowers are welcome or donations, if desired, for Hope for Heather, may be made online via [s]www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on June 21, 2019
