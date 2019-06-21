|
|
JACKSON
Monica (Moni)
On the 12 June, 2019, suddenly, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 73 years, of Clenchwarton. Dearly loved wife of George. Loving mum to Tracey. A dear mother-in-law to Chris and a much loved nanna to Madelaine, Katherine and Noah. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday, 3rd July, 2019 at 2:30 pm. Flowers are welcome or donations, if desired, for Hope for Heather, may be made online via [s]www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on June 21, 2019