|
|
SEWELL
Monica Loraine
Peacefully at High Haven, Downham Market. Mony formerly of Wereham passed away on Sunday 5th May 2019, aged 100 years. Dearly loved wife of Alfred (re-united), dearly loved mum of Doreen, Pam, Anthony, David, Peter and Anne (deceased), dear mother-in-law to Phillip, Gerald, Dawn, Pat and Wendy and a much loved nan, great-nan and great-great-nan. Mony will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday 29th May at 10.45am. Family flowers only please, or donations, if desired, to Dementia UK can be made at the Service or sent to RH Bond Funeral Directors, Sycamore House, Oxborough Road, Stoke Ferry, Norfolk PE33 9TA.
Published in Lynn News on May 24, 2019