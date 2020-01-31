|
|
PARKER
Monica
Passed away peacefully, on the 29th January, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Larry. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday, 19th February, 2020 at 12:15 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation and Norfolk & Norwich Association For The Blind, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 31, 2020