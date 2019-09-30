|
|
CHAKRABORTI
Monika
On 21st September, peacefully at the Mayflower Court Home, Westwood Road, Southampton, Monika, aged 73 years of Kings Lynn and Calcutta. Much loved wife of Debabrata, mother and grandmother to the family. Will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral Service at Test Valley Crematorium, Romsey, Hampshire on Thursday 3rd October at 12.15pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for may be given at the service or sent c/o Jonathan Terry Funeral Directors, 3 College Place, London Road, Southampton SO15 2FB.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 30, 2019