Of Brancaster sadly passed away on July 21st 2019 aged 92 years. Wife of Ronald (deceased). Dearly loved sister of Maureen and Rosina. Much loved aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt. Funeral service will be held at St Maryâ€™s Church, Brancaster on Wednesday, July 31st, at 11.30am, followed by burial in the cemetery. Flowers welcome. Donations, for The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House, may be given at the service or sent c/o Fakenham & District Funeral Services Ltd., Weasenham, PE32 2TF. Tel: 01328 838838. Please wear bright colours.
Published in Lynn News on July 25, 2019
