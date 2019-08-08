|
|
|
COX
Muriel
The family of the late Muriel Cox would like to thank Emma, Beau and all staff at Fakenham & District Funeral Services for their professionalism and help following their sad loss. Thanks also to Glenda for the beautiful floral tribute, Gary for the flowers in church, Revd. Phil Unsworth for an excellent service, Matthew and Staff at The Ship Hotel for the refreshments and finally many thanks to all who attended the service to celebrate Muriel's life.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 8, 2019