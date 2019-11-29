|
|
DREW
Muriel
'Mu' (nee Oughton)
passed away at home on 22nd November 2019, aged 78, of King's Lynn. Much loved wife of John, dearly loved mum of Mark and Rebecca and adored nan of Nicola. Cherished sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday 12th December at 10.45am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for the RNLI and the British Lung Foundation, may be made at the service, or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1NN. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk following the link to memory giving.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 29, 2019