Peacefully, on the 8th September, 2019, at Victoria Hall, Shouldham, with her family around her, aged 87 years, formerly of Fairstead. A much loved mum, mother-in-law, sister, nan and great-nan. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday, 27th September, 2019 at 2.30pm. Bright colours to be worn if possible. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for East Anglian Air Ambulance and Breast Care Nurses Fund QEH, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 12, 2019
