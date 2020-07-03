|
|
REYNOLDS
Muriel Florence
Muriel passed away at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 30th May 2020, with her daughters by her bedside. She had recently celebrated her 100th birthday. Loving wife of Frank (deceased), Mother of Michael, Carole and Jackie, Grandmother to seven and Great Grandmother to twelve. Her funeral service is to be held at St Nicholas Chapel at 2:30pm on Tuesday 7th July. Admission is limited to immediate family members only, due to the current restrictions.
Published in Lynn News on July 3, 2020