Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 7, 2020
14:30
St Nicholas Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel REYNOLDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel REYNOLDS

Notice Condolences

Muriel REYNOLDS Notice
REYNOLDS

Muriel Florence

Muriel passed away at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 30th May 2020, with her daughters by her bedside. She had recently celebrated her 100th birthday. Loving wife of Frank (deceased), Mother of Michael, Carole and Jackie, Grandmother to seven and Great Grandmother to twelve. Her funeral service is to be held at St Nicholas Chapel at 2:30pm on Tuesday 7th July. Admission is limited to immediate family members only, due to the current restrictions.
Published in Lynn News on July 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -