|
|
WAKEFIELD
Muriel On 30th August, 2020, peacefully in Norfolk
and Norwich Hospital,
aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late Charles and much-loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service, will be held at St Mary's Church, Colkirk, on Tuesday, 15th September at 11.00am.
Whilst the Church is
restricted to numbers
permitted inside, all are
welcome to pay their
respects outside the Church
Floral tributes are welcome.
Donations if desired for the Royal British Legion may be given online at: www.murielwakefield.muchloved.com
or sent c/o Fakenham & District
Funeral Services Ltd.,
Weasenham, PE32 2TF. Tel: 01328 838838.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 11, 2020