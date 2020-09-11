Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 15, 2020
11:00
St Mary's Church
Colkirk
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel WAKEFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel WAKEFIELD

Notice Condolences

Muriel WAKEFIELD Notice
WAKEFIELD

Muriel On 30th August, 2020, peacefully in Norfolk

and Norwich Hospital,

aged 95 years.

Beloved wife of the late Charles and much-loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service, will be held at St Mary's Church, Colkirk, on Tuesday, 15th September at 11.00am.

Whilst the Church is

restricted to numbers

permitted inside, all are

welcome to pay their

respects outside the Church

Floral tributes are welcome.

Donations if desired for the Royal British Legion may be given online at: www.murielwakefield.muchloved.com

or sent c/o Fakenham & District

Funeral Services Ltd.,

Weasenham, PE32 2TF. Tel: 01328 838838.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -