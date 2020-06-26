|
|
HAWKES
Myrtle Jean
On the 22nd June, 2020, peacefully at Fridham Rest Home, aged 87 years, of Downham Market. Beloved wife of the late Bernard. Loving partner of Roy. Loving mum to Valerie, Lorraine and Jane. A dear mother-in-law, nan, great-nan and great-great-grandma. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Fridhem Rest Home Amenity Fund, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on June 26, 2020