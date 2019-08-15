|
BARTON Nancy Alison (nee Spalding)
On the 6th August, 2019, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, surrounded by her family, aged 75 years, of King's Lynn, formerly of Little Fransham. Beloved wife of the late Robin. A loving mum to Lesley, Richard, Stephen, Michelle, Anthony, Sarah and Jason (deceased). A dear mother-in-law, nan and great-grandma. PRIVATE Funeral. Donations, if desired, for Necton Ward Patients Equipment QEH, may be sent c/o Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 15, 2019