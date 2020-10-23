Home

passed away peacefully on 18th October 2020, aged 98, at Westfields, Swaffham. Beloved wife of Doug (deceased) and dearly loved mum of son, Nick and mother-in-law of Debbie, a wonderful grandma to Daniel and Robert. She will be greatly missed. Due to the current situation there will be a private funeral. Donations, if desired, for Swaffham & Litcham Home Hospice Support Ltd may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham, PE37 7AY.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 23, 2020
