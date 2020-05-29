|
KELLOGG
Nancy Lee
died suddenly at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 17th May 2020, at the tender age of 66 years. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends in USA and England. Cremation at Mintlyn on Thursday 11th June at 1.00pm, but attendance must be by invitation only. Friends may email to: [email protected] for the live stream link to the service. No flowers please, but donations in memory of Nancy may be made to Macmillan Cancer Support or The Hawk & Owl Trust and sent c/o Fakenham & District Funeral Services Ltd., Weasenham, PE32 2TF. Tel: 01328 838838
Published in Lynn News on May 29, 2020