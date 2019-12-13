Home

Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:30
Mintlyn Crematorium
Nell DARKINS Notice
DARKINS

Nell

Of Stoke Ferry, passed away peacefully on 9th December 2019 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of Gordon (re-united), devoted mum of Sandra and Alan and a loving nana to Lynsey, Louise, Julie, Alice, Tom, Jack and Charlotte, great-grandma to eleven great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Forever in our hearts. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday 27th December at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, or donations, if desired, to The Royal Papworth Hospital can be made at the service or sent to RH Bond, Funeral Directors, Sycamore House, Oxborough Road, Stoke Ferry, Norfolk, PE33 9TA.
Published in Lynn News on Dec. 13, 2019
