DARKINS
Nell
Sandra, Alan and families would like to sincerely thank relatives and friends for their support and messages of sympathy at this sad time. Also to everyone who attended Nell's funeral, and for making a donation to The Royal Papworth Hospital. Special thanks to Queen Elizabeth Hospital staff especially the Coronary Care Unit for their care and kindness. Thanks also to Rev Carol Nicholas-Letch for her comforting service and to Colin Bond, RH Bond Funeral Directors for the excellent funeral arrangements. Please accept this as our most sincere acknowledgement.
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 17, 2020