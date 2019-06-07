|
Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn on Friday 24th May, aged 75. Much loved father to Mark, Teresa and Joanne. Grandfather to Jessica, Gregory, Keshena, Lloyd, Bethany, Hannah, Rory and Lucy. Brother to the late Eric Sewell and the late Roy Sewell and to June Pendall, Mavis Axman, Clifford Sewell and Rosemary Steward. The funeral service will take place at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday 17th June at 1.45pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to be made payable to the QEH Oxborough Ward Fund. Grateful thanks to the hospital staff for their kindness to Neville and his family.
Published in Lynn News on June 7, 2019