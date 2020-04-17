Home

A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Downham Market)
69 Bridge Street
Downham Market, Norfolk PE38 9DW
01366 384182
Nicholas CLAXTON

Nicholas CLAXTON Notice
CLAXTON

Nicholas James

Tragically at home on 27th March 2020, Nic, aged 32 years, of Stowbridge. Wonderful and loving Dad to Jessica, Tilly and Bella. Devoted husband to Carrie. Beloved son of Linda and Adrian, brother of Robert and brother-in-law of Julie and uncle of Roman. A much loved grandson, nephew, cousin and friend to many. Private funeral service. A celebration of Nic's life to be arranged at a later date. Donations if desired to Nelson's Journey may be sent c/o A.J.Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market, PE38 9DW. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk following link to memory giving.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 17, 2020
