CLAXTON
Nicholas James
Nic's family would like to thank everyone for the cards, messages, flowers and donations to Nelson's Journey. The amount of love and support we have received, and continue to receive, at this very sad time has been overwhelming.
A special heartfelt thank you to the many people who lined the route as Nic left home for the last time. It was such a wonderful gesture which not only meant so much to us all but was also a testament to the love and friendship Nic inspired.
Many thanks to Father Alan Davies for his comforting service and kind words.
Our grateful thanks also to the team at A.J. Coggles, Downham Market, for their excellent arrangements and the care and respect shown to both Nic and family. A celebration of Nic's life will be held once the present restrictions are lifted.
Please accept this as the only but very sincere acknowledgement.
Published in Lynn News on May 22, 2020