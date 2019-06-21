Home

POWERED BY

Services
Downham Funeral Service
34 Bridge Street
Downham Market, Norfolk PE38 9DH
01366 383780
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas WATSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas WATSON

Notice Condolences

Nicholas WATSON Notice
WATSON
Nicholas Richard
Of Wereham, Norfolk Passed away suddenly at home on Saturday 1st June 2019 aged 62 years, Much loved husband to Sue, wonderful father to Hayley and Penny and a loving grandfather to Felicity and Patrick. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. The Funeral Service will take place at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Friday 28th June 2019, at 1.45pm. The family kindly ask for anyone who would like to send flowers to please make a donation instead to The British Heart Foundation- as this is a charity close to our hearts. Donations if desired will be collected on behalf of the chosen charity, at the service or can be sent to Downham Funeral Service, 34 Bridge Street, Downham Market PE38 9DH
Published in Lynn News on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.