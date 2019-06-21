|
WATSON
Nicholas Richard
Of Wereham, Norfolk Passed away suddenly at home on Saturday 1st June 2019 aged 62 years, Much loved husband to Sue, wonderful father to Hayley and Penny and a loving grandfather to Felicity and Patrick. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. The Funeral Service will take place at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Friday 28th June 2019, at 1.45pm. The family kindly ask for anyone who would like to send flowers to please make a donation instead to The British Heart Foundation- as this is a charity close to our hearts. Donations if desired will be collected on behalf of the chosen charity, at the service or can be sent to Downham Funeral Service, 34 Bridge Street, Downham Market PE38 9DH
Published in Lynn News on June 21, 2019