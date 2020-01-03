|
BUNTING Nigel
Suddenly passed away at his home, on the 25th December, 2019, aged 67 years. Beloved brother of Sandra and brother-in-law of Nigel. A dear uncle to David and Katie and great-uncle to Ella and Harry. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 14th January, 2020 at 10.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Royal National Lifeboat Institution (Hunstanton), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 3, 2020