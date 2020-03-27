Home

John Lincoln Funeral Directors (Hunstanton, Kings Lynn)
40 Greevegate
Hunstanton, Norfolk PE36 6AG
01485 534421
HOWES

Nigel John

passed away peacefully at home in Heacham on Sunday 15th March 2020, aged 70 years. Much loved husband of Patricia, father of daughter Becky and son Dan, Father-in-law to Sean and Lucy, Grandad to Rhys, Owen and Amberley. A much loved family member and loved and loyal friend to many. Unfortunately due to the current situation the cremation will be for close family members only. A celebration of Nigel's life will be held at a later date where all will be most welcome to attend. Donations to Prostate Cancer UK & Norfolk Hospice Tapping House may be made at the service or sent to - John Lincoln Funeral Director, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 27, 2020
