A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Kings Lynn)
1 Blackfriars Street
Kings Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1NN
01553 766795
Passed away peacefully on Friday 24th May, 2019, aged 94, at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Loving wife of Bill and Ted (deceased). Much loved mum of Sheila (deceased), Valerie, Patricia, Christopher and Christine. Loving nan, great-nan and great-great-nan. Funeral Service to be held at St James Church, Castle Acre on Wednesday 12th June at 1.30pm, followed by a burial in the churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Dementia UK and West Newton Ward, QEH may be made at the service, or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn PE30 1NN.
Published in Lynn News on May 31, 2019
