DAVIS Norman
On the 14th April, 2020, peacefully at his home, aged 82 years, of Shouldham Thorpe. Dearly loved husband of Pat. Loving dad of Kevin and Donna, a dear father-in-law to Stuart and Mel and a much loved grandad and great-grandad. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for NCH & C Charitable Fund (Care At Home Team), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 24, 2020