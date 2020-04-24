Home

Norman DAVIS

Notice Condolences

Norman DAVIS Notice
DAVIS Norman

On the 14th April, 2020, peacefully at his home, aged 82 years, of Shouldham Thorpe. Dearly loved husband of Pat. Loving dad of Kevin and Donna, a dear father-in-law to Stuart and Mel and a much loved grandad and great-grandad. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for NCH & C Charitable Fund (Care At Home Team), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 24, 2020
