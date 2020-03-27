|
|
WARD
Norman Thomas
aged 77 years, passed away peacefully on 21st March 2020 at NNUH Norwich.Loving and devoted Husband to Jennifer. Much loved Stepdad, Grandpops, Brother, Uncle and friend. Close family funeral at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday 7th April at 1.00pm. Once current restrictions are over, a memorial service will be held for all to attend and celebrate Norman's life. Family flowers only. Donations to Addenbrooke's Kidney Patients Association may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham, PE37 7AY. Will be sadly missed
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 27, 2020