Passed away, on the 19th June, 2019, at The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), aged 71 years. A much loved wife of the late Jimmy, a dearly loved mum of Morganna, Bronagh and Sianead, a special nana to Niamh and Freya and mother-in-law to Cliff. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 8th July, 2019 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
