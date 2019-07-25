|
|
CHRISTIAN Olga
(nee Turner)
Peacefully, on the 23rd July, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 93 years, of Wootton Road, King's Lynn, formerly of Long Sutton. Beloved wife of the late Neville (Nobby). A dearly loved sister and Aunt. Funeral Service at St Faith's Church, Gaywood on Monday, 5th August, 2019 at 1.00pm followed by interment at Gayton Road Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Leukaemia Davey Fund QEH, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on July 25, 2019