Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Resources
More Obituaries for Olga PEACHEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olga PEACHEY

Notice Condolences

Olga PEACHEY Notice
PEACHEY Olga Rose (née Britton)

On the 26th June, 2020, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 88 years, of Watlington. Dearly loved wife of John, loving mum to Helen and son-in-law Nick and much loved nan to John and Karl. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Watlington Medical Centre, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on July 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -