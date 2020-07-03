|
|
PEACHEY Olga Rose (née Britton)
On the 26th June, 2020, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 88 years, of Watlington. Dearly loved wife of John, loving mum to Helen and son-in-law Nick and much loved nan to John and Karl. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Watlington Medical Centre, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on July 3, 2020