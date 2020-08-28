|
|
WILKINSON Olga Eileen
On the 22nd August, 2020, peacefully at The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, aged 89 years, of South Wootton. Beloved wife of the late Graham. Loving mum to Jane, Sharon, Kay and Paul. A dear mother-in-law, nan and great-nan. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 3LP.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 28, 2020