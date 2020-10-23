Home

POWERED BY

Services
A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Kings Lynn)
1 Blackfriars Street
Kings Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1NN
01553 766795
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020
14:30
Mintlyn Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Olive SKIPPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olive SKIPPER

Notice Condolences

Olive SKIPPER Notice
SKIPPER

Olive Doreen Peacefully, on 10th October 2020 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital King's Lynn, aged 91. Loving wife of Jim (deceased). Very much loved Mum to Pamela and Peter, mother-in-law to John and Tracy (deceased). A loving sister to Patricia (deceased) and Edna. Dearly loved Grandma/Nan and Great-Grandma. Will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Due to the current restrictions, a private family service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday 28th October at 2.30pm. Family flowers however donations if desired for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1NN. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk by following the memory giving link.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -