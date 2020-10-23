|
Olive Doreen Peacefully, on 10th October 2020 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital King's Lynn, aged 91. Loving wife of Jim (deceased). Very much loved Mum to Pamela and Peter, mother-in-law to John and Tracy (deceased). A loving sister to Patricia (deceased) and Edna. Dearly loved Grandma/Nan and Great-Grandma. Will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Due to the current restrictions, a private family service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday 28th October at 2.30pm. Family flowers however donations if desired for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1NN. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk by following the memory giving link.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 23, 2020