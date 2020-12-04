Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Pam CARTER

Pam CARTER Notice
CARTER

Pam

Peacefully on the 26th November, 2020, at The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), aged 71 years, of West Winch. Much loved wife of Wally, loving mum of Sharron, Kelly and Carl. A dear mother-in-law, nan, grandma, sister and friend to many. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Dec. 4, 2020
