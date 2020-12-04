|
Peacefully on the 26th November, 2020, at The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), aged 71 years, of West Winch. Much loved wife of Wally, loving mum of Sharron, Kelly and Carl. A dear mother-in-law, nan, grandma, sister and friend to many. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Dec. 4, 2020