Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
14:30
Mintlyn Crematorium
HOWE

Pam

Passed away peacefully at Terrington Lodge on 9th November 2019 aged 85 years. Loving wife of the late Ron, beloved mum to Julie and son-in-law to Tim, dearly loved nan to Nicholas, Matthew and Andrew, great nan to Christopher, much loved sister-in-law to Joy.

Funeral service to take place at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday 28th November at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Research Trust may be made at the service or sent c/o RH Fayers & Son.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 15, 2019
